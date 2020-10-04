Mattel produces Susan B. Anthony ‘Barbie’ doll

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A popular toy “Barbie” is getting a new addition to its inspiring women line. It’s a women’s rights icon who lived in Rochester. Mattel, who makes the iconic doll, unveiled its Susan B. Anthony doll on Friday.

The line features many women who made their marks on history. Other dolls Mattel has produced include the singer Ella Fitzgerald and Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks.

President of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, Deborah Hughes, said the doll opens the door for people to learn about the legacy of the suffragist movement.

“If you play with her of if you’re a collector, she’s an entry point, she’s an entry point to learning all about the story, not just about Anthony,” Hughes said. “Susan B. Anthony would be the first to tell you it wasn’t just her, that it wasn’t Susan B. Anthony that helped make the 19th Amendment a reality. It was thousands and thousands of women whose names we don’t know.”

A limited number of the Susan B. Anthony dolls will be available through the Anthony Museum online.