Master Kim earns 8th degree black belt in South Korea

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Local Taekwondo instructor Sung Kim went over to South Korea in April to test for his 8th degree black belt and recently found out he got it. This makes him the youngest grant master in the United States.

On Saturday he officially accepted the new rank at the same time many of his students received their own black belts.

The ceremony took place at East Irondequoit Middle School.

The students train at Master Kim's various locations around the Rochester area. Kim made sure to let us know his big honor was also about them.

"Today is really the day I give all my appreciation to my students and staff and students, my family for giving me the opportunity to achieve the rank that I have," Kim said.



To watch Adam Chodak's exclusive interview with Master Kim click here.