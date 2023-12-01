ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting at the Popeyes restaurant on East Ridge Road.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, a group of males were arguing inside the restaurant around 7:00 p.m. Friday when a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been found, police said. No employees were involved in the incident.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.