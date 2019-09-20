Massaoke returns to Fringe Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Massaoke is back at the Rochester Fringe Festival with performances on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21.

The live band, sing-along sensation will perform on the Chestnut Street Stage at the Corner of East and Chestnut in Rochester each night beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Massaoke drummer Mat Morrisroe and Mark Nilsson, who plays the keyboard and sings vocals, discussed the group’s return to Rochester Friday during News 8 at Noon.

Friday’s performance is entitled Mix Tape, which will feature hit songs from groups including Queen and Journey.

Saturday’s performance is entitled Night at the Musicals, which will feature hit songs from Disney musicals, Broadway, and movies including “The Greatest Showman.”

The Fringe Festival continues in Rochester through Saturday. For more information about Massaoke and the Fringe Fest, visit the Rochester Fringe Festival website.