Jaquayla Young, victim from mass shooting, remembered at public wake

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mourners gathered at First Genesis Baptist Church in Rochester Sunday to pay their respects to Jaquayla Young, one of two 19-year-olds to lose their lives in last weekend’s mass shooting.

Pastor Fred Johnson with First Genesis Baptist Church said he was “devastated” to lose Young.

“We were all shocked and stunned, but we’re here to support one another, and continue prayer during this time,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he had known Young since she was a child. First Genesis, Johnson added, is where Young volunteered and attended Sunday School.

“Just supporting the family, supporting one another, and trying to make sense of something that in fact is senseless,” continued Johnson.

As of Sunday evening, police have not reported any arrests connected to the shooting, during which two people died and fourteen more were injured.

A private service is scheduled for Young’s loved ones Monday.