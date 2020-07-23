Evictions in August? Local leader, landlord and lawyer weigh in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A state moratorium on evictions was due to expire on August 20, and local leaders, activists, land owners and tenants have been worried for some time about what could come to pass: If thousands were suddenly taken to court for back rent, and kicked out of their homes onto the streets.

“So we’re all trying to figure out a way to help everyone,” says Barbara Rivera with the City-Wide Tenant Union.

Rivera says they’re joining forces with multiple agencies to pass programs and laws to prevent any evictions for those hardest hit by the pandemic.

“I think when everyone starts to lose their housing it’s going to get even crazier,” she said. “I don’t expect people to have four months rent, you know? I sympathize.”

Rivera says any money has likely been used on essentials to survive to shutdown. She doesn’t even want to imagine what the homeless shelters and other places of refuge would look like.

“I think that would make a lot of sense to extend the moratorium till the end of the year or until we actually get (the pandemic) taken care of,” she said, adding she’s seeing evictions happening even now.

“It gives me anxiety thinking about my clients and people I’ve represented in the past who are having these struggles through no fault of their own,” says Mark Muoio with the Legal Aid Society of Rochester.

Muoio says a new state law, the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, now prevents any evictions for those financially impacted by the pandemic starting March 7, 2020.

“They can’t be evicted for not paying rent for those months, but a money judgement can still be issued against them,” he says.

That money judgement means back rent will still be owed. Local landowners, like Matt Drouin, say those funds desperately need to come in, and rental agreements need to return to a normal state.

“Most landlords are small business owners, and small business owners were the hardest hit by this crisis, including landlords,” says Drouin.

To help address that problem, the state issued a new program last week. Renters in great need apply, and Albany will send a one-time check directly to a landlord.

Through all of this, Drouin, Rivera, and Muoio say there’s an opportunity here for Albany, tenants and landlords to stand shoulder to shoulder to figure this mess out.

“We all have to figure out how to work together to get out of it together,” says Rivera.