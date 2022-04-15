ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — University of Rochester officials announced Friday that masks are again required indoors on campus, due to the trending high rate of COVID-19 cases among students.

Officials the indoor mask mandate on campus is in effect until further notice.

According to UR, face masks are required indoors at all university locations, including Eastman School of Music, the Laboratory for Laser Energetics, and other properties. They say all medical center “tan” locations” like the School of Nursing, School of Medicine and Dentistry, and administrative areas like Corporate Woods and Rochester Tech Park, will also require masks.

Officials say there is no change to masking requirements in patient care settings as they have and will continue to require masking until further notice.

According to UR’s current policy:

Acceptable face coverings are disposable, non-cloth masks: surgical or KN95.

Fully vaccinated students, faculty, and staff who are alone and not in a public or shared space may unmask. This does not apply to clinical areas that require masking per New York State regulations.

Any in-person meetings or group activities in conference rooms or other indoor spaces should be conducted with everyone being masked—regardless of vaccination status.

In the classroom, fully vaccinated instructors who can maintain greater than 6 feet distance from all class participants can unmask while instructing; class attendees must remain masked, and the instructor should re-mask when class instruction is complete.

When eating in Rochester Dining locations or other public or shared indoor spaces on campus, everyone should stay masked when not eating.

In on-campus student living spaces, students may be unmasked in their room with their roommate(s) or “family unit.” All other times, students should be masked.

Face masks continue to be required for everyone on the University shuttles.

For performances and varsity sporting events, performers and athletes may be unmasked, but audiences/spectators must mask when indoors. Sponsored University events held off campus should adhere to local venue policies.

The University will continue to make free disposable surgical face masks available throughout many campus locations.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article said the Memorial Art Gallery would be one of the University locations to require masks indoors, as stated by UR officials, but they’ve since updated that guidance and the MAG is not included in requiring masks indoors.