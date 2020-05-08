Masks for your family are on the way throughout the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The need for protective masks is high as Rochester gets ready for phase one.

Now help is coming in many ways, including in the mail.

The City of Rochester is mailing masks out to 96,000 homes.

Mayor Lovely Warren explained why the city is mailing face masks, saying it’s to make it more convenient for those who don’t have transportation, or must still stay home because of COVID-19.

“A number of our citizens are senior citizens and we want to make sure at this time this time they will basically remain home and we also have a situation where we didn’t want to expose employees to trying distribute the mass quantity of masks,” Mayor Lovely Warren said.

Each packet will contain 5 masks per household.

Local police departments are also ready to hand out surgical masks provided to them by Monroe County.

“We’ve got about 50,000 masks here for our residents here in the Gates area,” said Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode. “You can drive to our parking lot tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and local leaders and police will be handing out these masks to those who them.”

Mayor Warren says she hopes this encourages residents to continue to cooperate.

“This is a way for us to make sure that everyone has access to 96,000 households have access to masks, and of course if they have a challenge ,if they need more masks we have distribution sites throughout the community especially at our centers where people can grab masks as well,” Mayor Warren said.

The city says it will start mailing packets early next week —Tuesday or Wednesday.