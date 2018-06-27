Mascots take over Rochester's Main Street Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Mascots representing local sports teams, like the Rochester Rhinos, were signing autographs and taking selfies with visitors on Wednesday on East Main Street in Rochester.

This was part of Fidelis Care's annual effort called “Mascots on Main” which aims to get people insured.

"It's a great way to let people know that we're here, to answer questions about health insurance," said Jennifer Lyons, Fidelis Care. "You can see everyone is having a good time from the kids to the adults."

This was the third year Fidelis has hosted "Mascots on Main."