Mascots take over Rochester's Main Street
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Mascots representing local sports teams, like the Rochester Rhinos, were signing autographs and taking selfies with visitors on Wednesday on East Main Street in Rochester.
This was part of Fidelis Care's annual effort called “Mascots on Main” which aims to get people insured.
"It's a great way to let people know that we're here, to answer questions about health insurance," said Jennifer Lyons, Fidelis Care. "You can see everyone is having a good time from the kids to the adults."
This was the third year Fidelis has hosted "Mascots on Main."
More Stories
-
A Michigan animal shelter says they are caring for two senior dogs…
-
Lingering clouds and leftover showers this morning will leave us…
-
Tim Schleyer said he noticed things out of place Tuesday morning…