ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency has been operated locally for 35 years and its owner was recently recognized with the Rochester Advertising Federation’s Silver Achievement award.

Mary Friel established the company in 1987 and began her career in modelling at the age of 11. She created the modeling agency to help other achieve their dreams in the industry after dominating in it.

The agency has placed thousands of models and actors in projects produced by the Advertising Federation.

You can reach out to the company by calling (585) 624-5510 or emailing at mail@mtfmodels.com.