Mary Cariola’s Walking on Sunshine returns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Mary Cariola Center’s Walking on Sunshine returned for its 13th year on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield. The walk is Mary Cariola’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Mary Cariola Center is “the regional leader in personalized, interdisciplinary, evidence-based education and life skill solutions that inspire and empower children, youth, and young adults with complex disabilities.”

The center serves hundreds of students ages 3-21 from eleven counties and dozens of different school districts.

Those at Mary Cariola say fundraising is vital to their work as there is a disparity between reimbursements from New York State and the cost of educating and caring for our community`s learners with multiple disabilities.

This is Walking On Sunshine for Mary Cariola Center at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield @marycariola @News_8 #WOS21 pic.twitter.com/2zqZC0cRgl — Mark Gruba (@MarkGruba) September 19, 2021