Mary Cariola honors direct support professionals during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members at Mary Cariola wanted to honor their support professionals working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

At six residential homes, direct support professionals are continuing to work to help those individuals with disabilities. To honor them, the senior leadership team hosted a parade and brought a sign that said “Cariola Cares superheroes work here.”

“We keep trying to think of what are the fun little things we can do to keep our staff motivated and inspired and we’ve done some other treats for them. so today we said let’s just have a parade,” CEO of Mary Cariola’s Children Center Karen Zandi said.

The center serves 44 individuals.