Mary Cariola Children’s Center hosts school safety discussion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A conversation was held Tuesday focusing on the evolution of school safety.

The community conversation was hosted by Mary Cariola Children’s Center, a non-profit. A variety of topics were discussed including environmental safety measures in school buildings to the importance of communication during emergency situations.

Educators and law enforcement from all around the state came together to discuss school safety and how important it is to have this conversation every year.

“It is our responsibility to protect students. Whether they’re here or elsewhere. we get better at that with continued discussion,” said Christine Sheffer from Mary Cariola Children’s Center. “Safety really is everybody’s business. I know that sounds trite but it takes all of us to keep our young people safe at school.”

Some advice from the conference for parents:

Keep firearms locked up in the house

Talk to your children about the effects of bullying

If you see something, say something

This is the third year that Mary Cariola has hosted this forum.