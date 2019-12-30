Mary Cariola Children’s Center gets new name, logo

Celebrating 70 years of service, Mary Cariola Children’s Center has announced a new name for the non-profit agency: Mary Cariola Center, Transforming Lives of People with Disabilities.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrating 70 years of Service, Mary Cariola Children’s Center has announced a new name for the non-profit agency: Mary Cariola Center, Transforming Lives of People with Disabilities.

A statement from the center said with the new name, they hope to provide the community with a better understanding of their mission and the population served.

“The name change truly reflects the evolution of our agency,” Mary Cariola Center President and CEO Karen Zandi said in a statement.

“While we are embarking on our next 70 years with a new name and logo, our mission remains the same as we further our commitment in ‘transforming the lives of people with disabilities.’ It’s also an important point that once someone with complex disabilities turns 21, they are no longer ‘children’ and therefore deserve the respect and support that adulthood brings.”

The center currently serves at 11 county region that includes 48 school districts. Nearly 500 students from ages 3 to 21 attend daily.