Mary Cariola Children's Center students graduate

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Today students from Mary Cariola Children's Center pre-school and school age programs graduated.

The young graduates received their diplomas after finishing a year of individualized learning.

Mary Cariola is a learning center that specializes in teaching students with disabilities.

The program teaches students skills allowing them to return to traditional classrooms after graduating from the one-on-one program.

"They come here to get individual systems in place, so we can set them on a path to success," said Dana Bennet, director of preschool services at Mary Cariola Children's Center. "We learn communication systems, we learn behavior systems, sensory regulation systems, to get them ready to learn and to take in all the world has to offer."