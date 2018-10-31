Mary Cariola Children's Center celebrates Halloween Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Halloween is starting early at the Mary Cariola Children's Center in Rochester.

Kids from all classrooms are coming together and dressing up for their annual Halloween parade. The tradition allows students with health conditions or disabilities to have some Halloween fun.

"As you can see, the parents are so clever, they are so creative, we have a lot of families that come and volunteers that help us, it's just a really fun day for staff to participate, enjoy the kids."

Older kids at Mary Cariola also help out with the parade by dressing up and giving out treats.