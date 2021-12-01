“Mary and Bright” holiday market benefits pancreatic cancer research

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– “Mary and Bright,” a holiday market hosted by “Mary`s Angels” and Angela Uttaro, will take place on Thursday. Uttaro put the event together after winning her own battle with cancer.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kings Bend Park North Lodge in Pittsford near the corner of Jefferson and Clover. The unique indoor shopping area will be heated and masks will be required.

The smells of Christmas will fill your nose as different vendors and food trucks will fill the indoor space such as Wayside Garden, Larijames Salon and Spa, LizzaRose hand blown Christmas ornaments, Pampered Chef and many more.

Pancreatic cancer is hard to find early, according to the American Cancer Society. People usually have no symptoms until the cancer has become very large or has already spread to other organs. Part of the money each vendor makes will go to the Wilmont Cancer Center for Cancer research

To help improve the chances for detecting pancreatic cancer earlier, Angela and her team of “Mary`s Angels” are raising funds to support research being done by Dr. David Linehan at the University of Rochester Medical Center`s Wilmot Cancer Institute in Rochester.

Adding to the fun, there will be a raffle on site for donated baskets from the vendors.

“Pancreatic cancer today is where prostate cancer was decades ago, with few treatments and fewer diagnostic tools,” Uttaro said. “Dr. Linehan`s research at URMC`s Wilmot center is trying to transform that.”