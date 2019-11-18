Biggest offsite building project in UR history coming to Marketplace Mall

Rendering of the new Orthopaedic center at the Marketplace Mall. (UR Medicine Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester plans to build a $240 million orthopaedics campus at Marketplace Mall.

The UR Medicine Orthopedics & Physical Performance Center would be the biggest offsite building project in UR history and will cover roughly 330,000 square feet.

The old Sears building will be a new ambulatory surgery center with new operating and procedure rooms.

A multi-story tower above the surgery center will be constructed, which will include therapy rooms, medicine facilities, athletic training rooms and more.

Officials of Wilmorite, owner of the Marketplace Mall and the medical center have signed an agreement under which URMC will purchase the vacant Sears building and surrounding mall property for the project.

The project will be paid for through philanthropy, university funds and borrowing. The plans are subject to review by the University of Rochester Board of Trustees, and would then require approval by the New York State Department of Health and Town of Henrietta to move forward.

The campus could be completed by 2023.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full report on this story later today.