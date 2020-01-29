Marketplace Mall and Henrietta see several store and restaurant closings

Several businesses have closed in and around Marketplace Mall in Henrietta since Saturday, January 25th.

Pier One Imports is closing its Henrietta location and that closing is one of the hundreds across the United States. Deb Housel is a regular shopper at Pier One and is sad to see it go. “I’m the older generation, I like looking at things,” said Housel. “I’m short so I try everything on.”

Greece and Webster Pier One Imports locations remain open, but the sale is at the Henrietta location with advertised 20-40 percent off. “Mostly inside its 20 percent,” said Housel. “The 40 percent made me stop. The 20 percent made me say ‘I can get 20 percent online too’.”

Bar Louie closed doors on the 25th. The restaurant’s Greece location is still open.

Both Hollister and Zales closed over the weekend. Both are inside Marketplace Mall. Henrietta town supervisor Stephen Schultz says this is part of a national trend.

“In most cases, it’s actually the parent company that’s shutting down a lot of stores across the country,” said Schultz. “You never like to see people lose their jobs, but again, the Henrietta economy is vibrant.” Schultz cited several businesses that have been able to not only relocate but occupy vacancies that have been empty for longer periods of time.

Regarding the retailers, Schultz says many of these stores like Hollister are still getting good business but are focusing more on direct-to-consumer rather than brick-and-mortar stores.

Elise DePapp is one shopper that tried to see if there was anything of interest in Pier One Imports. She came out empty-handed. “It’s too easy to buy stuff that you don’t need. I’m trying to get rid of stuff, not get new stuff,” said DePapp.

The University of Rochester Medical Center still plans on opening an orthopedic center in the former Sears building at Marketplace Mall and that has driven some interest from other merchants to open business nearby. If the plans are approved, construction could begin next year.