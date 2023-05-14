MARION, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marion Man early Saturday evening after they say he left three children home alone in a residence that was soiled with animal feces and excrement for an extended period of time.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Adam R. Muckey for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The children are ages 12, 10, and 9.

Muckey was taken to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP early Sunday morning. He is scheduled to appear at the Marion Town Court on Wednesday.