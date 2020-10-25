March to the Polls on first day of early voting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Black Bar Association held a March to the Polls rally on the Liberty Pole in Rochester on Saturday morning. This was put on to encourage people in the community to take part in early voting and on Election Day, but specifically the black community.

It was not until the 1965 Voting Rights Act when all black Americans were free to vote in the United States.

Organizers said the march was about giving a voice to the community.

“The importance of this is simply civic engagement,” Anthony Orphe, president of the Rochester Black Bar Association, said. “Right now we have a government who may not be representative of the people, and it’s our job to ensure that the government is and truly is a representative of the people. It’s important we go vote and exercise our rights.”

The march ended at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center in Rochester.