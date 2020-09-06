March asking healthcare workers stand up for Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A call for mental health professionals to stand up for Daniel Prude took place Saturday morning to call out racism in their own profession. Protesters said local law enforcement needs to recognize when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis and be trained on what resources are out there to help them.

Those at the rally also were asking for police to undergo evaluation before being put on the streets.

“I’m calling out for more people of color to enter into the mental health field,” Maurice Curlee said. “I’m calling out that police officers undergo evaluations prior to going to the academy. These people have mental health issues.”