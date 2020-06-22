Many spend first day of summer at the beach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first day of Summer was this weekend and the summer heat brought lots of people out to the beach.

Ontario Beach Park was packed on Sunday with people enjoying the sun or the water on boats and jet skis.

“It’s a hot one today. we’re getting a little ice cream to cool down and enjoying this atmosphere,” Frank Martorella said.

“Chocolate with chocolate sprinkles,” Lilly Martorella said, “That’s my favorite.”

“Ice cream places are open and you actually get to go to the beach and have fun,” Ayden Ortiz Xavier Torres said.