Man’s body found along Rt. 96 in Phelps, death ruled suspicious

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body in the Town of Phelps.

The body was found along Route 96 between Preemption Road and Hayes Road around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body is that of an adult male in his late 20s or early 30s. Deputies at the scene say there was no identification or vehicle in the area belonging to the victim.

Right now the man’s death has been ruled unnatural and suspicious. Deputies say they have been able to rule out a car accident as a cause.