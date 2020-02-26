Man with cerebral palsy fighting against Medicaid cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medicaid could be taking a huge blow throughout New York, both by state and federal funding cuts.

First, state cuts were announced within Governor Cuomo’s State budget and now, an application for an $8 billion grant going towards health care providers in the state has also been denied.

This loss of funding across the board could put many programs at risk like those the Slomba family are part of.

“All I’m trying to do is keep my family together I don’t want my son to go to a nursing home,” said Nancy Slomba, whose family participate in the Medicaid funded Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program.

The Slomba family is fighting against the cuts to Medicaid programs that were announced in Governor Cuomo’s budget.

They participate in a Medicaid program that provides money for the care of her son Joseph Slomba, who has cerebella palsy.

“The CD-PAP program it means a lot to me because without the CD-PAP program it’s like telling someone okay, you don’t need your parents anymore, you can walk out on your own take care of yourself and to be honest with you, I need my parent’s every day,” said Joseph Slomba.

For the Slomba family, they are still pushing for the state to find a better solution to the Medicaid challenges.

“When Medicaid makes a cut like that they didn’t present an alternative program. They didn’t consider the far-reaching ramifications of something like that of taking away somebody’s daily care,” said Nancy Slomba.

“People should be able to live life and not having to be concerned about cutting down their hours or people will have to move somewhere else,” said Joseph Slomba.

Now, new blows to Medicaid, after the federal government denied an $8 billion dollar grant that would have gone to Medicaid programs like those at the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System.

The goal of the $8 billion dollar grant was to help networks improve their Medicaid programs and reduce hospital waste, according to the department of health. The program will expire in March of this year.

The Finger Lakes PPS released the following statement after the move.

Flpps Dsrip Statement 20200226 by News 8 WROC on Scribd