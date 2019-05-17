The man who says he was beaten by two Rochester police officers in a case of mistaken identity took the stand as one of the officers faced trial on Friday.

Christopher Pate says he suffered orbital fractures after the attack in Rochester last May. He says he has since had two surgeries and still suffers from blurry vision.

Officer Michael Sippel faces an assault charge for the incident on Fulton Avenue in Rochester.

In court, Sippel's partner, Spenser McAvoy, who wasn't indicted by a grand jury in the case, said the officers believed Pate was a wanted man: James Barrett. Officers stopped Pate, who McAvoy says flashed an ID card, but kept walking.

Body camera video showed the officers continuing to follow and the altercation escalated.

Police later charged him with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. But, those charges were dropped after prosecutors reviewed body camera footage from the incident.

