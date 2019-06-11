Man who killed man on Hudson Ave found guilty

Corey Clinton was convicted by a Monroe County jury on Monday of Murder in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the July 2018 death of Marquinn Taylor.

On July 7, 2018, following an argument, Clinton, 28, shot Marquinn Taylor, 23, in front of a Hudson Avenue business in the City of Rochester. Taylor was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died three days later. After an investigation, Clinton was arrested by the Rochester Police Department.

Clinton’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Harrigan, who is the Deputy Chief of the Major Felony Bureau.

Regarding the conviction, Harrigan stated, “I want to sincerely thank the investigators at the Rochester Police Department, who conducted a thorough investigation, and the witnesses who came forward which ultimately led to the successful prosecution of Corey Clinton.” Harrigan continued, “It is our hope that the friends and family of Marquinn Taylor can find closure in today’s verdict as they continue to mourn their loved one.”

Following the conviction, District Attorney Sandra Doorley expressed gratitude that justice was granted for Marquinn Taylor and his family. “Here at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, we strive to find justice for every single victim, and are pleased with today’s jury verdict that found Corey Clinton responsible for the violent murder of Marquinn Taylor,” she said. Doorley went on to state, “Corey Clinton showed no regard for human life, and now he will have years in the New York State Department of Corrections to think about his dreadful actions that took a life from this community.”

Corey Clinton is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31, 2019, in front of Monroe County Court Judge John DeMarco.

