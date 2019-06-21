Man who caused death of 3-year-old sentenced

Donald Bovio, the man who beat his stepson so badly it led to his death, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Thursday.

He and his wife, Alison, were arrested in 2018 after their son, Panagiotis “Peter” Stephaides-Vacchino, was hospitalized.

Panagiotis “Peter” Stephaides-Vacchino

Bovio admitted that he pushed the boy and knocked him unconscious. The child went in to a coma and later died from the injuries. Bovio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.

Alison Bovio

Alison Bovio admitted she was present when her husband caused blunt-force trauma to the child’s head. She previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter but has yet to be sentenced.