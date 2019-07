IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — The flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline has become a crisis for many home and business owners, but one man is making the best of it.

Aurelien Bouche-Pillon has been surfing in flooded areas in Irondequoit. The photos were taken by Chris Di-Dio.

Bouche-Pillon has lived in Rochester for twelve years and always tries to make the best of our unusual weather.