WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after he was struck by a truck at a farm in Covington.

According to the New York State Police, troopers responded to Synergy Farms in the Town of Covington around 11 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say a Mack truck backing up in a cow barn struck Jacob Holzman, 87.

Holzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.