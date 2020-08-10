Man struck, killed after hit-and-run on Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was struck and killed on North Union Street, early Monday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the report of a person struck. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was struck, the unknown vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival and has not been located.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

“North Union Street between Weld and East Main Street will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians while our technicians process the scene,” a statement from RPD reads. “We ask citizens to take alternate routes while we investigate further and complete processing of the scene.”

The investigation is underway. RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.

News 8 WROC will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.