Man stabbed, RPD disperses large crown on Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a stabbing in the early hours of Monday according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officials with RPD said officers responded to the report of a person stabbed around 1:26 a.m. on North Clinton Avenue. At the time of responding, RPD said there was a large crown in the area that required several officers to disperse.

The 44-year-old man was taken away from the area by private vehicle to the Tops plaza parking lot, where AMR then transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

