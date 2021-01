ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after having been stabbed Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the incident took place on Murray Street. The RPD said the victim, 32, was stabbed three times. He was stabbed once in his upper body and twice in his lower body.

“He is currently stable and in guarded condition,” Lieutenant Anzalone said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.