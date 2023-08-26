ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old man from Rochester was stabbed during the early morning hours Saturday. Officers say this happened in the area of Avenue A and Harris Street in Rochester at around 3:45 a.m.

According to the RPD, the victim was stabbed at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Rochester General Hospital, and his injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation. The RPD is asking anyone with further information to call 911.