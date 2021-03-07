Man stabbed multiple times at Destiny USA, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing inside Destiny USA just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, police say a fight between several adult men had already ended and anyone involved had already fled the area.

A short time later, a man who was stabbed at least twice in the back and once in the side was found, according to Syracuse Police.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. If you saw what happened or have any information about the stabbing, call the the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.