ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he was approached and assaulted by an unknown number of suspects.

“During the assault, the victim’s keys were taken and the unknown suspect(s) fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle,” the RPD said.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.