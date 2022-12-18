ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a walk-in shooting victim arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital overnight Sunday. Officers say the victim is a 32-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot on Brooks Avenue near Chandler Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Officers say a physical altercation took place between the victim and the suspect. The RPD believes an attempted robbery is what lead up to the shooting.

The victim was shot in his lower body. His injury does not appear life-threatening.

Investigators are following up on leads and are asking anybody with further information to call 911.