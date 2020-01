The Rochester Airport went from calm winds to gusts of 63 mph within the span of a single hour this morning. That's the equivalent of a severe thunderstorm. Here is a list of wind gusts.

The storm system that brought strong winds is long gone and we are mostly cloudy with quiet conditions. Calm winds and overcast skies will carry us into the overnight with temperatures dropping into the middle 20s. A weak storm system Monday will bring the chance for an isolated wet snowflake, but overall it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures getting into the lower 40s. Weak high pressure Tuesday should mean a bit of sunshine to start the day and temperatures will see a bit of a boost from wind directions that turn more southerly. Expect afternoon highs to get into the upper 40s to near 50°. An isolated afternoon or evening shower will be possible along a warm front that will move through the area. That warm front keeps the above average temperatures around into Wednesday with lows in the 30s and highs back in the 40s. The forecast starts to get a bit interesting Thursday and beyond. A deep Canadian high stretches across the middle part of the United States bringing a breeze for the Great Lakes that may spark local lake-lake effect snow with cooler temperatures and minor accumulations. This high shifts to our north to bring a calm Friday and cooler temperatures, lows in the teens with highs in the 20s. Ironically this is more typical of middle to later January. A large trough above will correlate with a strengthening low at the surface that could bring a rain to snow storm Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Early indication looks like we could see a big impact yet again with a weekend storm as longer range models are in good agreement on another weekend storm system.