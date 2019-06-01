Man shot on Marne Street, party-goers throw glass bottles at police officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers responded to what they described as a disruptive party on Fieldwood Drive on Saturday shortly after midnight.

While officers were working on dispersing more than 200 people, some started throwing glass bottles at the officers. Additional officers responded to help restore order to the area.

As this was going on, officers heard gunshots coming from the area of Marne Street and Gilbert Street.

Responding personnel located a 19-year-old man from Rochester who sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. AMR transported the victim to the URMC. Medical personnel reported his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe the victim was outside in the area of Marne Street and Gilbert Street.

As officers continued to try to disperse the crowd on Fieldwood Drive, a Police Sergeant noticed a man holding his waistband and observed a handgun fall onto the sidewalk.

The Sergeant quickly placed the man into custody and secured the weapon. Police identified the man as 18-year-old Robert Baxter who's from out of state. Baxter was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.

According to RPD, Baxter's arrest is not believed to be connected to the shooting that occurred on Marne Street. Baxter is expected to be arraigned in City Court later this morning.

The area has since been reopened. No one else, including our RPD officers, were injured.