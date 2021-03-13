Man shot on Flower City Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 30-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after having been shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on the 400 block of Flower City Park.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. when they located the victim.

Officers said the victim was shot at least one time in his lower body. A private vehicle transported the victim to Rochester General Hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and the RPD has not made an arrest in connection to the crime yet.

