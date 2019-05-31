Man shot during argument on Norton Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man in his early 20s was hospitalized on Friday afternoon after having been shot in Rochester on Norton Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers from the Rochester Police Department located the victim who had been shot in his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to URMC and his injuries are not considered to be life-treatening.

Police believe the shooting took place during an argument that victim had with someone he knows.

Police are continuing their investigation and do not have a suspect in custody at this time.