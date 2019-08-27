Man shot by state trooper during stolen car investigation

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a state trooper in Oswego County.
The situation unfolded when a call came in for a stolen vehicle in the Town of Hastings around 7:30 Tuesday morning. It ended with the trooper shooting the suspect inside a home on Canterbury Way. Police have not said whether there was an exchange of gunfire prior to him being shot.
The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he underwent surgery for a bullet wound but there has been no update yet on his condition.
“You know situations like this… they do have to be on guard at all times. You never know when a gun or something is going to present itself and the fear of their personal safety and under law they are allowed to protect themselves and use deadly force,” said Troop D Commander Major Philip Rougeux.
State Route 49 was shut down near Canterbury Way during the investigation.