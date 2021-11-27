Man seriously injured in shooting near Hawley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man from Rochester to the hospital. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Hawley Street while the victim was sitting inside a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.