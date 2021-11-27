Man seriously injured in shooting near Hawley Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man from Rochester to the hospital. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Hawley Street while the victim was sitting inside a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss