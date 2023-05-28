ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place late Sunday morning on North Clinton Avenue near Hoeltzer Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the victim is in his 40s and sustained at least one laceration.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were able to locate a person of interest near where the incident took place.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.