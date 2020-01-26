Man seriously injured after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – A man arrived to Geneva General Hospital’s Emergency Department Sunday after having been shot in his back shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers with the Geneva Police Department say the victim’s injury is life-threatening.

An ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

“This investigation has been active and ongoing since it was reported to police early this morning,” Chief Passalacqua said. “Through the investigation thus far and where it has led us, we are confident that there is no threat to the community at this time. We will not be releasing any information on the identity of the victim or alleged suspect(s) at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Matthew Colton at (315) 828-6779.