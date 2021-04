GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was seriously injured driving an illegal dirt bike in Gates on Sunday.

According to the Gates Police Department, the 29-year-old was driving down Lyell Road at a high speed with no lights on around 930 p.m., eventually striking a van.

He has been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. If he survives his injures he will be charged with vehicle and traffic violations, according to Gates police.