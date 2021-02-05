Man seriously injured after crashing ATV on Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is suffering from serious injuries after an ATV 4-wheel accident on Driving Park Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officials responded to the area around 11:52 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man and he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious physical injuries.

“The investigation is continuing, however at this point it appears only the ATV (with a single rider) was involved in the accident. Inclement weather and road conditions are likely contributing factors to this incident,” RPD officials said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.