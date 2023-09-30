ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that took place overnight Saturday on W Ridge Road in Rochester. Officers located a 27-year-old man down in the road approximately 100 feet from the crash.

Officers say that man was the sole occupant of his vehicle and he was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle passed through a red light striking another vehicle in the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Ridge Road.

According to the RPD, the driver and occupants of the vehicle struck suffered minor injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers say they will be following up with investigative tasks and criminal charges are possible.