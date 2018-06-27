Man seriously injured after Chili Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Rochester late Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Chili Avenue.
Police say the man was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight.
A portion of Chili Avenue was closed while police conducted their investigation.
No suspects are in Custody.
