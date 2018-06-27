Local News

Man seriously injured after Chili Avenue shooting

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 05:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 05:15 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Rochester late Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Chili Avenue.

Police say the man was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight.

A portion of Chili Avenue was closed while police conducted their investigation.

No suspects are in Custody.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected