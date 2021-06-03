Man sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for Fourth Street murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who shot his girlfriend 16 times at close range in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Thursday.

Margzell Miller, 37, was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in March for the death of 26-year-old Shaniece Taylor.

Police were called to a home on Fourth Street in August, 2019 for reports of shots fired. Investigators said Taylor had been shot 16 times at close range while sitting down. She died at the scene.

Prosecutors say Miller was arrested by the US Marshal’s Task Force after fleeing parole supervision immediately after the murder.